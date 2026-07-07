UK tractor registrations rise but recovery remains fragile

UK tractor registrations continued to recover in June, but the machinery market remains fragile as low farmer confidence and rising input costs weigh on investment.

A total of 999 agricultural tractors were registered during the month, according to figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association, up 17.3% on June 2025.

First-half registrations reached 5,955 units, a 22.3% increase compared with the same period last year and also higher than the total recorded in the first half of 2024.

The figures point to a recovery from the very low level of registrations seen in 2025, although the market remains below normal seasonal levels.

June registrations were still 8% below the average for the time of year over the previous five years, while the first-half total was 5% below the recent average.

The figures suggest some replacement demand is returning, but many farmers remain cautious about major machinery spending.

The AEA said the recovery remains fragile, with farmer confidence still low and input costs having increased in recent months.

Those pressures mean gains could slow in the second half of the year if weak confidence and higher costs continue to hold back farm investment.