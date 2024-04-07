UK tractor registrations see slow start to 2024, figures show

There was a 14 percent fall in the number of UK tractor registrations during the first quarter of 2024, according to newly published figures.

A total of 2,891 machines have been registered so far this year, the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) said in its latest update.

The number of agricultural tractors over 50hp registered in the UK in March was 1,939.

That is 13% lower than the exceptionally high figure recorded in March 2023.

However, it is 4% above the average for the time of year in the previous five years.

Although the total of 2,891 machines for the year to date is 14% lower than the same period in 2023, it is only 5% down on the average for January to March in recent years.

The AEA said while demand was clearly not as strong as it was in the previous couple of years, there were still plenty of buyers out there for tractors.