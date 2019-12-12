UK tractor registrations take 'decisive downward turn'

At 558 registrations, the figure is the lowest for November since 2014

Registrations of agricultural tractors in the UK took a 'decisive downward turn' in November, new figures show.

Registrations fell to more than 20 percent below their level a year before the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) says.

At 558 machines, the total was the lowest for the time of year since 2014.

Registrations have now declined in five of the last seven months.







AEA said it is likely that this downturn reflects a number of factors, including the challenging weather conditions experienced this year.

Subdued crop and livestock prices and Brexit-related uncertainty are also reasons.

Nevertheless, strong growth in the early months of the year means that the cumulative total for the year is still running 4% ahead of January to November 2018.