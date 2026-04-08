UK tractor sales hit three-year high as demand rebounds

UK tractor registrations have surged to a three-year high, signalling a rebound in farm machinery investment after a prolonged slowdown, according to the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA).

A total of 2,134 tractors were registered in March, marking a 45.6% increase compared with the same month last year and slightly above the five-year average for March.

The strong performance follows a period of subdued demand, with registrations below the seasonal average throughout 2025 and the opening months of this year, reflecting tighter farm margins and weaker confidence.

Figures for the first quarter also point to a recovery, with 2,992 machines registered between January and March — up 34.3% on the same period in 2025 and the highest total for three years.

March is typically the peak month for registrations, driven by the start of fieldwork, the end of the tax year and the arrival of a new registration plate.

This year has followed that pattern, with the monthly total reaching its strongest level since 2023.

The increase suggests some farmers are returning to machinery investment ahead of the main growing season, as confidence begins to recover.

However, it remains unclear whether the recovery will be sustained amid ongoing cost pressures across the sector.

The coming months will show whether the rise reflects short-term seasonal demand or a more sustained recovery in machinery investment.