UK tractor sales increase by 6% in first half of 2023 as backlog reduces

UK tractor registrations have risen by 6% in the first half of 2023 as the industry continues to reduce the backlog of order which build up during the pandemic.

The latest figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) have been published, showing that the tractor market is on the up following a tough few years.

The number of agricultural tractors registered in the UK in June 2023 was up by more than 20% compared with the same month last year, at 1,128 machines.

The monthly total did slip slightly below the five-year average for June, for the first time since February, AEA's figures show.

Nevertheless, the total number of tractors registered in the first half of 2023 was up by 6%, compared with January to June 2022.

Registrations in the first half of 2023 were also up by 7% against the average for the same period in 2017-2021.

That represents over 350 more machines recorded so far this year, as the industry continues to reduce the backlog of orders which built up during 2021 and 2022 as a result of supply chain disruptions.

The AEA said: "Global supply chain disruptions continued to affect the agricultural machinery industry in 2022, for the third year in a row.

"These were primarily a knock-on effect of the Covid-19 pandemic but the war in Ukraine added to them in the latest year."