UK veritical farm secures Red Tractor and Global GAP accreditations

A UK vertical farming business has secured the coveted Red Tractor and Global GAP accreditations, enabling it to sell produce to domestic and international markets.

Red Tractor and Global GAP have given their seal of approval on vertically farmed herbs and short leafy greens, produced by Fischer Farms.

It follows stringent site visits to the company's new Norwich-based farm, which is one of the largest vertical farms in the world.

The two certifications give retailers and food service operators confidence that produce has been cultivated to meet high standards of food safety, traceability and sustainability.

Fischer Farms is now distributing their first harvest of watercress, rocket, basil to customers, including online retailer Fresh Direct.

Tristan Fischer, founder and CEO of Fischer Farms, said: “Our new farm in Norwich is now fully operational and open for business.

"Securing Red Tractor and Global GAP are the final pieces in the jigsaw, opening up a wealth of opportunities with retailers and new markets.

"As we strive to build a more resilient food supply chain in the UK, these accreditations demonstrate our commitment to safe, traceable and sustainable British food production.”

Global GAP is a trademark and set of standards for good agricultural practices and demonstrates on-farm food safety and sustainability.

It is a seal of excellence for the entire production process, from food hygiene and safety to water efficiency, waste management and worker welfare.