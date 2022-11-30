UK-wide beef grading system would benefit farmers, study says

A UK-wide grading system for beef would benefit farmers and provide consumers with guaranteed and consistent eating quality, a four-year study has concluded.

The final report of a major research project led by Aberystwyth University is recommending the introduction of the UK-wide grading system.

The aim of the BeefQ project, funded by the Welsh government, was to develop, test and demonstrate how a system predicting the eating quality of beef could work in the UK.

As a basis for predicting eating quality, the BeefQ project used the highly successful Meat Standards Australia (MSA) grading model.

This was introduced in Australia 25 years ago and awards a three, four or five star rating to eating quality graded beef.

To validate the MSA module for use in the UK, the team carried out a survey of 2,090 carcasses covering almost 70 different breeds and crosses.

They also held 20 tasting sessions with 1,200 consumers in Wales and England to test their responses to different cuts and predicted eating quality of beef.

BeefQ project manager, Dr Pip Nicholas-Davies said: “Our research shows that introducing a clear set of standards across the UK could benefit both consumers and industry.

"This country is well known for the quality of its beef but a recognised grading system would offer additional choice, consistency and confidence to consumers while contributing to the long-term sustainability of beef producers and processors in a highly competitive market.

"We hope our findings will now be taken forward by industry and policy makers.”

Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) welcomed the project's results, as it would help the sector to give consumers confidence in the eating quality of Welsh beef.

Dr Eleri Thomas, of the HCC said: “To secure the best possible returns for farmers and processors in Wales, it’s essential to further build the reputation of PGI Welsh Beef as a world-class premium product."