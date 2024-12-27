UK-wide day of action against farm tax to take place on 25 January

A new UK-wide day of action will take place on 25 January as part of the farming industry's next steps in stopping the government's inheritance tax proposals.

Towns in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will see farmers rallying against the changes, which were first announced in the autumn budget.

All four UK farming unions – NFU Scotland, NFU, NFU Cymru and Ulster Farmers’ Union - have organised the action, and will participate directly in it.

The day’s events will vary from region to region, but the unions' overarching message is that the tax is 'badly thought out' and it will 'crush family farming in Britain'.

The government announced in the budget a 20% inheritance tax for agricultural assets over £1m, which will roll out from April 2026.

The announcement triggered a series of protests and rallies across the country, with London seeing tens of thousands of farmers descend on it in the last month alone.

The latest activity planned for 25 January is part of the industry's wider plan to highlight the damage these tax plans will have in the lead-up to the UK government’s spring statement in March 2025.

Making the announcement, NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “Farmers haven’t taken this destructive policy lying down and we won’t give up.

"There is too much at risk – our families, our future, our heritage and the undermining of the very sector that produces a safe, secure supply of British food.

“This date will give everyone that wants to an opportunity to support family farms from right across the UK, to show unity and strength, and for farmers to speak as one in our call for government to stop the family farm tax."

In Scotland, NFU Scotland will be holding coordinated, authorised tractor rallies in every region on the morning of Saturday 25 January.

The region’s local politicians will be invited to attend, allowing them to hear at first hand the impact the tax proposals will have on Scottish farms.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said: “We need the UK government to stop; reset; reflect; and properly engage and consult on an alternative approach – one that does not have deep, unintended consequences for the future of farming.

“The planned changes to taxation are wide of the UK government’s stated target but will, instead, hammer family farms.

"These plans for 25 January show that all UK farming unions are totally committed to having this reversed and we will be relentless in our efforts to do so."

More details on the specific details for each region will be announced buy the unions in the new year.