UK-wide farming competition launched for secondary schools

The competition provides an opportunity for students to gain first-hand experience of farming as well as consider how it is also part of the climate crisis solution

A national competition has been launched looking for schools which encourage and engage young people with farming and food production.

Now in its third year, the competition has had a significant impact in inspiring students about farming and highlighting career opportunities.

Secondary schools across the UK are now being urged to enter to win an exclusive weekend experience on a working farm in the Vale of Clwyd, North Wales.

Finalists will be immersed in activities such as milking cows, handling sheep, using drone technology, seeing agro-forestry in action and tractor driving.







They will also compete in a debate around the competition’s theme ‘Will farmers continue to be the guardians of our land and environment?’

Farm education charity, LEAF Education and Coleg Cambria Llysfasi have announced the start of the UK-wide competition, which is sponsored by Waitrose.

The winning school will be crowned this year’s Innovation School of the year in Food, Farming and Environment.

LEAF Education Director, Carl Edwards said: “There has never been a more critical time to harness the strength of feelings our young people have for the future of their planet.

"This competition addresses issues they care most about – sustainability, environmental protection, health and nutrition and climate change.

"Our aim is to raise their awareness of the importance of farming in their everyday lives and its role in addressing the climate and ecosystem emergency.”

New for 2020, regional competitions are also being run by the Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society and Embleton Hall Dairy, County Durham which will feed into the competition.

Schools in Jersey and the North East of England are encouraged to enter their regional competition to win a secured place at the national competition.

The 2020 Food, Farming and Environment competition is for students aged 14 to 16 year olds. Entries close on 16 March 2020.