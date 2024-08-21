UK-wide meat and dairy marketing campaign soon launches

A UK-wide consumer marketing campaign promoting a balanced diet that includes British-produced meat and dairy is set to return after its successful run in January.

Launching on 27 August and running until 30 September, AHDB’s Let’s Eat Balanced campaign will promote the practices of British livestock producers.

It will also champion the "naturally delicious" taste and flavours of British meat and dairy, highlighting their nutritional benefits, such as protein and vitamin B12.

Current and upcoming campaign activities feature collaborations with influential personalities including farmer and conservationist Jake Fiennes.

His videos discussing environmentally friendlier farming practices will be shared in October.

Let’s Eat Balanced is built on the foundation of the Eat Well Guide, which encourages a varied, healthy and sustainable diet.

The previous burst of the campaign shifted consumer perceptions on meat and dairy’s nutritional benefits, with a 6% and 4% rise respectively in consumers agreeing that meat and dairy are a natural source of vitamin B12.

In a further positive result, the autumn 2023 and New Year 2024 campaigns reached 47 million adults and generated 94 million social media impressions.

Seven out of ten consumers who saw the TV advert said it provided them with new information about meat and dairy, which they felt empowered them to defend their dietary choices.

One consumer commented that the advert was “very entertaining, motivating, and informative. I like that it is so upbeat and positive about meat and dairy.”

People will see the adverts online on YouTube, broadcast streaming services like ITVX, Channel 4, Sky Go, Disney+, and on social media — Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Carrie McDermid, AHDB head of domestic marketing, said the levy organisation was pleased that the January Let’s Eat Balanced campaign performed so well.

She said: "It successfully highlighted the important roles our farmers play in providing high-quality produce and their dedication to environmentally friendlier practices.

"We are proud to be back championing British meat and dairy on behalf of our levy payers. This September campaign features a number of farmers on social media showcasing their resilience and tireless dedication to producing the food we eat."

