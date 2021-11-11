UK-wide roadshow events focus on sheep sector's future

A series of roadshow events have commenced aiming to help sheep farmers across the country come to grips with the industry's biggest change in generations.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is meeting sheep producers this winter to discuss the industry's role in an ever-changing environment.

In a series of face-to-face roadshows, the trade body is seeking to instil confidence following Brexit and the pandemic's impact on the sector.

The UK is also on the cusp of big changes in trade patterns with agreements advanced with Australia and New Zealand, both major sheep producing countries.

Because of these factors, the NSA along with representatives from UK levy boards will share their approaches to farming successfully in the future.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “NSA is working tirelessly to defend sheep farming, to position it as one of the solutions to many of the world’s challenges, and to take actions to turn opportunities into reality.

"Come along to hear about some of the work being done and also to hear from our members about the route they are taking to succeed in the future”.

The UK-wide roadshows are free to attend and will be taking place throughout this month and December.

All roadshows begin at 7pm unless otherwise stated:

• NSA Eastern Region - Thursday 11th November, Heath Court Hotel, Newmarket, CB8 8DY, 6.30pm

• NSA Northern Region – Tuesday 16th November, Darlington Auction Mart, DL2 2XX

• NSA Central Region – Thursday 18th November, Leek Auction Centre, ST13 5PY

• NSA Marches Region – Thursday 2nd December, Worcester Livestock Market, WR4 0SQ

• NSA Northern Ireland Region – Monday 6th December, location TBC

• NSA South West Region - Tuesday 7th December, The Globe, Topsham, EX3 0HR

• NSA Scottish Region – Monday 13th December, Stirling Auction Mart, FK9 4RN

• NSA Cymru / Wales Region – Tuesday 14th December, location TBC

• NSA South East Region – Thursday 16th December, Ashford Cattle Market, TN24 0HB