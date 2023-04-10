UK-wide tractor mission to begin in memory of young farmer

A mental health campaign launched in memory of a young farmer, who took his own life, will begin the mammoth next leg of its awareness mission.

Andy and Lynda Eadon lost their son, 22-year-old Len Eadon, after he took his own life on New Year’s Day 2022.

Less than 18 months later, having already raised over £90,000 pounds for charity, supporters will hit the road on a UK-wide tractor relay to show that no-one should feel alone or isolated in rural areas.

Len’s Light, a tractor-front mounted beacon attached to the lead tractor of a multi-vehicle procession, will travel from John O’Groats to Lands’ End after its official unveiling at the Kenilworth Show on 3 June.

The Kenilworth and District Agricultural Society (KADAS), of which Andy and Lynda are members, hosted a private event for Len’s family and friends – Len’s Day – on the day after the show last year.

More than 1,000 people from the farming community turned up to show their support. Now thousands more will have the chance to engage with Len’s story, and see Len’s Light before it begins its journey.

Len’s Village, a special section of the showgrounds dedicated to Len, will allow the public to find out more about mental health support in agriculture, catch up with others in the community, and take part in competitions.

Among the activities will be a tug of war which will see YFCs compete for Len’s Trophy, and a scrapheap challenge which invites farmers to scour their farmyards for materials to make a useful item.

Andy and Lynda hope that Len’s Village and Len’s Light will help to raise funds and awareness for the charities that they have been working with over the last year.

These include Farming Community Network, Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) and Papyrus, a charity for the prevention of suicide in young people.

Andy said the outpouring of support on Len’s Day last year was 'absolutely incredible': "Since then, it’s hard to believe how strongly our message has resonated with so many people," he said.

“Our goal has always been to leave a legacy for Len, and we hope that Len’s Light will be more than an incredible spectacle, but prompt a wider, ongoing conversation around mental health in agriculture.

"If we can stop one family going through what we did and are continuing to go through, then it will have been worth it," Andy said.

Charlie Weetman, director at the Kenilworth Show, added: “We are honoured that Lynda and Andy will be joining us for this year’s show after such a memorable gathering last year.

“Wellbeing in farming has always been an important but overlooked topic, and it has rightly come to the fore in this region and beyond over the last year or so."