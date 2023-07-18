UK-wide tractor relay in memory of young farmer arrives at Harper Adams

A tractor relay launched in memory of a Harper Adams graduate who took his own life over one year ago has been welcomed to the university’s campus.

The Len’s Light relay was set up by Lynda and Andy Eadon, the parents of Len Eadon, from Napton-on-the-Hill in Warwickshire.

On 1 January 2022, Len took his own life, and in his memory, his parents have worked to raise funds for rural mental health charities and to ensure that people can talk about any issues they are facing.

In 2023, their efforts have been focused upon the Len’s Light tractor relay, which is taking Len’s parents and their message across Britain, from John O Groats to Land’s End, with a tractor specially adapted to carry a beacon in memory of Len.

The relay’s route takes in farmers’ markets, country shows, the Houses of Parliament, the Farmers’ Club, Harper Adams and more.

The aim of every stop is to raise awareness and ensure that no-one in the rural community feels isolated or alone.

During the visit to Harper Adams, Andy and Lynda talked about Len, his time at university, and the changes they want to see in the way people in rural communities approach mental health issues.

Joana Da Silva, head of student services at Harper Adams, said: “Andy and Lynda have helped shape the direction of some of the work which we are doing in terms of helping students who may be at key transition points to build their resilience and look after their mental health.

“We have also built even closer connections with charities like the Farming Community Network, Yellow Wellies and Papyrus – and we will be forever thankful to them for their help and for their support.

“Similarly, we also had conversations with students and alumni about the impact of Len’s passing - and as a result they, too, have also started to contribute to the discussion of mental health support at Harper Adams."

She added: "This is Len’s precious legacy at Harper Adams.”

Funds raised during the journey will be going to three charities – Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide, the Farming Community Network, and the Farm Safety Foundation’s Yellow Wellies campaign.

Lynda said: “It has been really amazing, and it has been building momentum as we make our way down through the county.

“Scotland was fabulous, and the markets along the way have been tremendous. Every day is completely different, and we are just taking it one day at a time. This is day 19 of the journey, and those weeks have gone by in a flash.

“Coming back to Harper was hard, but it is a special place. We have got very good connections here, and are always going backwards and forwards talking with Jo and Ken about things.”

The relay can be followed by GPS online and people can donate towards the Len’s Light fundraising campaign.