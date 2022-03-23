Ukraine and P&O Ferries raised at farming ministers' meeting

The challenges of the Ukraine crisis and the suspension of P&O ferry sailings were raised at a meeting with the UK's farming ministers.

Pressing issues facing the agri-food sector were highlighted during a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Group for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (IMG EFRA).

It was attended by Defra Secretary George Eustice, Defra farming minister Victoria Prentis, Scottish farming minister Mairi Gougeon, Welsh minister Lesley Griffiths and Edwin Poots, Northern Ireland's minister.

The meeting heard that the crisis in the Ukraine was having a knock-on impact in the UK, as food and farming businesses struggle to deal with the escalating costs of grain, energy and fertiliser in particular.

Ministers agreed that the industry had to be better prepared for further disturbances to supply chains as a result of a prolonged conflict in Ukraine.

During the talks, Minister Poots said the UK and devolved government 'must act quickly' to ensure the UK's capacity to produce food was maintained.

“That is why I have asked George Eustice to urgently consider a range of measures, including financial assistance for UK farmers to support them through the crisis," he said.

"I have also asked that our local Agri-Food Industry Forum meetings take place weekly so that we have up to date information directly from the sector."

The meeting also heard that the UK faced challenges as a result of the suspension of P&O ferry sailings.

This is particularly true for Northern Ireland, due to its geographical dependence on the supply of critical goods carried on GB-NI ferries across the Irish Sea.

Aside from passenger transportation, P&O Ferries is responsible for most overseas movement of animals and goods between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The ferry company is also the biggest shipper of breeding sheep from Great Britain to continental Europe.

But the firm warned that there would be no future for the business without significant change to the way in which it operates.

Mr Poots said an interruption to those crucial import and export supply lines had the potential to cause short term disruption to businesses and ultimately to consumers.

“I have asked that food is prioritised on any sailings coming to Northern Ireland to ensure food continues to make it onto shelves," he said.

“My officials are urgently working across government and stakeholders including the Belfast Harbour, the British Retail Consortium and ferry companies to identify the issues and mitigations that will offer support to the resolution of this issue.”