Ukraine war: Welsh government told to focus on food security more

The Welsh government has been urged to make food security a key cornerstone of future support for farmers, and to enshrine it in law as a public good.

The Welsh Conservatives warned today that the government in Cardiff Bay 'risks the food security of Wales' if it did not support the proposals.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has been asked to convene a food summit – including farmers, processors, and retailers – to build resilience into the food supply chain.

The calls come against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has jeopardised food production in Wales and across the world.

Ukraine produces a third of the world’s wheat exports as well as other fundamental agricultural products like fertiliser.

There are fears that this could lead to price increases and possible shortages that could affect the self-sufficiency of British farms.

According to figures by Defra, the UK is 64% self-sufficient in all foods and 77% sufficient in ‘indigenous type food’.

The World Economic Forum say Finland and Ireland are the top two nations for food security in the world, scoring 85.3 and 83.8, especially, on the index scale respectively, with the UK on 78.5.

Shadow Rural Affairs Minister Samuel Kurtz asked Welsh Parliament on Wednesday (23 March) to make food security a key part of future support for farmers.

The Food Bill, proposed by the party, aims to place a duty on Welsh ministers to produce an annual Food Strategy for Wales to establish access to support and incentives for local farmers.

It hopes to deliver a more localised food system, requiring local authorities and other public services to develop community food plans to strengthen public procurement.

Mr Kurtz said it was 'more important than ever' for Welsh farmers to be at the forefront of enhancing food security in the country, following Russia's invasion.

"All our leaders have a duty to ensure food security is part of the overall security agenda," the shadow minister said.

“Strengthening domestic food production will make Wales more resilient to shocks in the global system and less reliant on food imports.

“Empty words will lead to empty plates, so let’s prioritise Welsh produce which is a world leader in quality, sustainability, and taste. "