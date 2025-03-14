Union accuses Arla of 'swerving' meeting over plant job losses

Dairy co-operative Arla have been criticised by a union for 'swerving' a crucial meeting over the proposed closure of its North Yorkshire plant.

GMB Union met with Arla in the first formal consultation over plans to move production away from its Settle site to Lockerbie, Scotland at a cost of 130 jobs.

However, the union said key figures from the co-op were absent, meaning critical questions about GMB’s alternative business case went unanswered.

As a result of its new Lockerbie investment proposal, unveiled last month, Arla said it was looking to close down its Settle site and a 'collective consultation' would launch.

However, GMB has now called on the co-operative's key decision-makers to "engage properly with the process", as "many livelihoods are at stake".

Deanne Ferguson, the union's regional organiser, noted that Arla "doesn’t seem to be taking it seriously".

"Many livelihoods are at stake and the Settle community is on the brink of devastation if Arla workers lose their jobs," she warned.

“GMB is committed to finding a solution; we’ve worked with key stakeholders and presented a viable alternative business case to keep the site open.

“We now expect Arla to show the same level of commitment by ensuring decision-makers are in the room with us, so we can have a meaningful consultation."