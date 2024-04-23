Union asks for interventions to help Welsh farms hit by wet weather

Government interventions are needed to help Welsh farmers facing challenges due to the wet weather, the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) has said.

Union officials recently met with the Welsh government to examine the impacts of the current prolonged wet weather.

The meeting explored what interventions may be necessary from the supply chain to deal with the exceptional circumstances farmers are facing.

Some of the interventions include derogations around scheme requirements, with the FUW saying that many Growing for the Environment contract holders had been unable to meet the required sowing dates due to the wet conditions.

The union also warned that it had been impossible for some farmers to comply with their Small Grants Environment contracts due to both the weather and prescriptive dates for when certain works could be completed.

Following the meeting, FUW President, Ian Rickman said: “We welcome the opportunity to discuss these very timely issues farmers face following an extremely wet winter.

"It was positive to see engagement from such a wide range of stakeholders from across the UK food supply chain."

Other interventions required, in the FUW’s view, include greater flexibility to cross compliance rules and farm inspections.

The union also said there was a need to provide capital grant support to farmers for slurry infrastructure and yard coverings in line with reducing the burden on those who attempting to complete works to meet incoming regulatory requirements.

And despite calls made by the industry to delay the third phase of the Control of Agricultural Pollution ‘NVZ’ regulations until the review of the rules has been completed, the FUW warned the latest edition of wet weather had made it impossible for building contractors to continue with their work.

"This means that the August deadline for increased slurry storage is looking as challenging as ever," Mr Rickman explained.

“Above all else, these past few months have demonstrated the need for any future financial support scheme to underpin the economic viability of our family farms so that they can continue to navigate such unforeseen circumstances in future."

He added: “Whilst we await news from the Welsh government on outcomes from the summit, it is recommended for any farmer facing extreme difficulties to seek support and speak with relevant organisations."