Union calls for more grazing to tackle wildfire threat

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is calling for livestock grazing to be recognised as a key tool in preventing wildfires across Northern Ireland.

Following a series of wildfires that caused significant damage to some of Northern Ireland’s most valued landscapes last week, the union is renewing its call for more support for grazing in upland areas.

“Some of NI’s most prized landscapes have been left severely damaged after the wildfires last week,” said UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan.

“The UFU has continuously raised concern about restricted grazing and how it increases the risk of wildfires and their severity.”

Mr McLenaghan explained that grazing by livestock such as cattle and sheep plays a crucial role in managing vegetation, particularly in upland areas where heather and other plants can quickly become fuel for fires.

The natural movement and feeding patterns of animals help to reduce this fire load, creating gaps in vegetation that slow the spread of flames and can prevent fires from taking hold.

“With changing weather patterns, grazing is more important than ever—not just for food production, but for protecting our land and rural communities,” he added.

The UFU pointed to examples in Spain and Portugal, where farmers are actively supported to graze livestock in areas at high risk of wildfires.

The union is calling for similar recognition and support in Northern Ireland to help reduce the growing threat of wildfires and safeguard the countryside.

According to studies from Europe and the US, grazing lowers the chances of fires starting and makes them easier to control when they do.

In response, several European regions now actively support farmers through initiatives like the Life Landscape Fire Project, paying them to graze livestock in fire-prone areas, especially near fire breaks.

Northern Ireland’s upland heather moorlands are particularly vulnerable to wildfires if not properly managed.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has noted that controlled grazing not only helps maintain ecological balance but also supports local wildlife.

Mr McLenaghan concluded: “Restricting grazing does more harm than good, as it leads to overgrowth and creates ideal conditions for wildfires. It takes years for landscape to recover from wildfires.

“The benefits of grazing needs to be properly recognised in local land management and wildfire prevention plans."