Union escalates NI pig producer concerns to Tesco

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has taken concerns over the future of Northern Ireland pig producers directly to Tesco, as uncertainty continues around supply arrangements with Sofina Foods.

The union met Tesco representatives to raise the impact on family farm businesses affected by notice being served in relation to pig supply into Sofina’s Cookstown site.

The meeting follows earlier talks between the UFU and Sofina, where the union pressed for written answers on how many producers are affected, what notice has been served, what criteria have been used and what the company’s long-term plan is for Northern Ireland pig production.

At the time, the UFU warned that some producers remained unclear over whether they would have an outlet for their pigs in the coming months.

UFU deputy president Clement Lynch said the Tesco meeting was constructive and gave the union a chance to set out the seriousness of the situation directly.

He said: “Today’s meeting was important because it allowed UFU to put the concerns of affected pig producers directly to Tesco. These are family farm businesses with pigs on the ground, breeding programmes in place, bills to pay and long-term investments made. They need clear communication, fair treatment, and certainty around their future.”

The UFU said it raised concerns about the future role of independent Northern Ireland family farms within the pork supply chain.

According to the union, Tesco gave the UFU a fair hearing and reaffirmed its commitment to Northern Ireland produce and local sourcing.

Mr Lynch said: “Tesco made clear that its commitment to Northern Ireland produce is genuine and that, where possible, it wants to source local. That is an important message for our members.”

The UFU said it was also encouraged by Tesco’s message that its commitment was with primary producers, and that “farming must be a sustainable business”.

Mr Lynch said the issue went beyond a contract dispute, adding that it was about whether independent family farms had a sustainable future in the supply chain.

The union said Tesco recognised the seriousness of the concerns and had committed to following up with Sofina after the meeting.

Mr Lynch said Tesco had listened carefully and had been left in no doubt about the impact on affected producers.

He said: “They also made it clear that they expect those operating within their supply chain to treat farmers with respect. That is exactly the point UFU has been making from the start. If farmers are unhappy, then there is a reason for that, and it must be taken seriously.”

The UFU said the outlook for pork remained positive, with demand for protein continuing to show solid growth.

However, the union warned that this must translate into confidence for local producers, particularly those making long-term investments in pig production.

Mr Lynch said: “There is a positive story to tell around pork and protein growth, but that must translate into a positive future for Northern Ireland family farms. Local sourcing cannot simply be a slogan. It has to mean standing behind the primary producers who do the work, carry the risk, and keep the supply chain moving.”

The UFU said it would continue to seek clarity from Sofina on behalf of affected members.

This includes the number of producers impacted, the communication and notice process, the criteria used in decision-making and Sofina’s long-term plans for independent Northern Ireland pig producers.

Mr Lynch said the union appreciated Tesco meeting with the UFU and listening to the concerns raised.

He added: “UFU will continue to press for facts, fairness, and a future for our members. Independent Northern Ireland pig producers must not be pushed out of the supply chain without transparency, proper communication, or respect.”