Union urges farmers to stay vigilant as activist threats resurface online

Farmers are being urged to tighten security and remain vigilant following renewed online activity from activist groups planning coordinated farm incursions across the UK.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has issued updated guidance to help farmers protect their property, livestock and families after several years of disruptive trespass incidents aimed at filming or live-streaming farming operations.

The union said such intrusions not only cause distress but also pose serious risks to biosecurity, animal welfare and personal safety.

Although prosecutions in recent years have reduced the number of incidents, the UFU warned that farmers should remain “alert and prepared”.

Activist incursions are often carefully pre-planned, with groups spending weeks or months observing potential sites, sometimes visiting under false pretences or placing hidden cameras. Others scour social media for clues about farm locations or routines.

Farmers are advised to review site security regularly — locking gates and buildings, checking boundaries, fencing and lighting, and installing CCTV where possible. Clear signage marking property as private can also help police act quickly if trespass occurs.

The UFU stresses that good livestock management and proper handling of fallen stock are also key. Sick or injured animals should be kept in clean, well-bedded pens to prevent misrepresentation in photos or videos, while carcasses should be moved promptly to a secure bin or building and clearly marked.

If a drone is spotted overhead, farmers are urged not to interfere. Instead, record the time, location and, if possible, photograph the device or operator before reporting it to the police.

Online, farmers should avoid sharing identifiable details about their farms or animals and never engage directly with activists. Any harassment or false claims should be documented with screenshots for evidence.

“Compliance with all legal and assurance-scheme standards is the first line of protection,” the UFU said. “We urge all members to make sure their farms are inspection-ready at all times.”

If activists enter a property, the UFU advises farmers to remain calm, act professionally and avoid confrontation. Trespassers should be asked politely but firmly to leave while the police is contacted immediately — even if they have already gone.

“Activists often livestream their actions, so any interaction can be broadcast instantly and taken out of context,” the UFU warned.

Farmers are entitled to record footage on their own land for evidential purposes. The union recommends gathering details such as vehicle registrations, faces and any visible damage, as these may help with later investigations.

Farmers are urged not to speak to the media during or after an incursion, as publicity can “serve the objectives of the activists rather than the farmer.” Intruders must never be permitted to remove animals from the property, as this constitutes theft and should be reported to police.

While reasonable force is permitted to protect people or property, the UFU stressed that any action must be proportionate and justified, and that personal safety should always come first.

Trespass is usually a civil matter, but where activists cause damage, obstruct operations or force entry, it can escalate to aggravated trespass, allowing police to order individuals to leave. Failure to comply can result in prosecution.

“Farm incursions remain relatively rare, but they are highly unsettling for farm families when they do occur,” the UFU said. “The best defence is thorough preparation, good management and a calm, professional response.”