Union urges NI dairy farmers to demand milk price rises

Northern Irish dairy farmers are being encouraged to contact their board representative to demand a 'much-needed' price for their milk.

The call, by the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU), follows this week’s dairy auction in New Zealand hitting hit all-time record levels.

The GDT Index has increased 19.5% since the end of 2021, while whole milk powder (WMP) prices have seen a rise of 23% so far this year.

The UFU said dairy processors were failing to pass significant dairy commodity returns back to their suppliers.

Speaking after an angry dairy committee meeting, UFU dairy chairman Mervyn Gordon said farmers were 'beyond frustrated at this stage'.

"They are not seeing any benefit from the booming dairy market because of their processors," he explained.

“The UFU would urge every dairy farmer to pick up the phone and ring their local board representative following their ongoing hesitation to provide a justified, fair return to producers for their milk.

“To aggravate the situation further, our dairy farmers expressed their anger that when dairy commodity prices fell two years on the back of Covid-19, dairy companies were very quick to slash the farmgate price.

"Yet, now when we are on the flip side, they’re dragging their heels on giving farmers the return they deserve despite record rises for all dairy products.”

The UFU MPI allows for processing costs which is data published by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and does not account for processor margin nor transport.

“Farmers are aware of the data, they have seen it first-hand. Producers need to have confidence in the processor they are supplying," Mr Gordon said.

"They put so much effort into producing high-quality milk and their margins are under severe pressure with record high input prices.

"Should confidence in their processor not be restored, there will be a severe shortage of milk when it is needed most.

“Whilst the UFU can make calls to dairy companies urging them to pay reflective milk prices, the processors cannot ignore direct calls from the very people that their businesses are built upon.

"I would urge them to address this situation immediately and do what is right,” added Mr Gordon.