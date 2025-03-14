Union urges Welsh government to avoid England's SFI 'turmoil'

Farm leaders have called on the Welsh government to remain focussed on a 'structured, consultative approach' to support schemes following 'turmoil' in England.

Defra announced that England’s Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) had reached its application limit, with 37,000 agreements signed for funding, and the total budget subsequently allocated.

As part of a shock announcement made earlier this week, it confirmed that the UK government would stop accepting new applications for the post-Brexit scheme.

With agriculture a devolved matter, the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) has urged the Welsh government to avoid a similar scenario.

The union argues that any replacement farm support scheme in Wales must be built on "robust economic analysis, thorough piloting, and long-term planning to prevent such instability".

FUW President Ian Rickman said: “When we hosted a panel discussion at last year’s Royal Welsh Show on how agricultural support policies are being developed across the UK, three of the four speakers expressed a preference for farming in England.

“Yet, just eight months later, the reality in England has changed drastically. The UK government’s erratic approach of announcing and adjusting payment rates without thorough economic modelling has left farmers in the lurch, highlighting the dangers of short-sighted policies.”

Mr Rickman called England's SFI an 'unsustainable model', with Wales' post-Brexit scheme - the Sustainable Farming Scheme - shaped through rigorous consultation and input from farming communities.

Following lobbying by Welsh farming unions, the scheme will include an area-based Universal Baseline Payment, ensuring more stable support for farmers.

Unions have also advocated for capping payments to maximise the amount of money going to typical family farms and those who make the greatest contribution to rural communities and the economy.

“As discussions continue over the finer details of the SFS, the lessons from England must not be ignored," Mr Rickman said.

“The Welsh government must remain committed to its structured, consultative approach and ensure the transition from the Basic Payment Scheme provides certainty for farmers.

"It is crucial that any new scheme is workable, affordable, and prioritises those who sustain our rural communities.”

Dai Miles, FUW deputy president, said the "turmoil" in England was "a clear example of why Welsh farmers need strong representation".

"Without a union advocating for fair policies and financial stability, farmers risk being subjected to ill-conceived government schemes that fail to address their real needs," he said.