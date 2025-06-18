Union warns of beef price slump squeezing NI farmers

Northern Irish beef farmers are facing mounting financial pressure as factory prices tumble, with the Ulster Farmers’ Union warning that the downturn could leave producers out of pocket.

The union has voiced concerns over the recent slide in prices, warning that farmers who have invested heavily in store cattle could face significant financial strain if the trend continues.

"Beef farmers are caught in an incredibly difficult position," explained UFU deputy president, Glenn Cuddy.

"They’re dealing with the high costs of store cattle, expensive feed and input costs to finish off livestock, and now a beef price that is falling in the past number of weeks.”

He noted that many of the cattle now being sent to slaughter were bought as stores at premium prices earlier in the year, at a time when the market outlook was stronger.

“This strategy now represents a gamble, especially if beef prices continue to fall,” he warned.

Since 28 April 2025, average factory prices have been declining at a rate of 10p per week.

By the week ending 7 June, the average steer price had dropped to 651p/kg – a fall of nearly 30p in just one month. For a typical 380kg carcase, that translates to a loss of around £114.

Despite falling factory prices, farmers report that store and finished cattle prices at local marts have not followed suit, creating further pressure.

“This disconnect is adding to the financial uncertainty,” said Mr Cuddy. “Farmers who had hoped for stability in the market now face an uphill battle.”

The UFU is urging its farmer members to carefully weigh all selling options, including marts, in order to secure the best return in these challenging conditions.

While beef prices are also softening in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, supplies remain relatively tight – a factor adding to farmers’ frustration.

Farmers in NI have also expressed concerns that UK supermarkets may be sourcing lower-standard beef from overseas.

“The UFU urge local NI supermarkets to remain strongly committed to sourcing local, high-quality NI produce," said Mr Cuddy.

"This is what consumers increasingly expect, and it’s what our farmers work hard to deliver."

The UFU confirmed it will continue to monitor the situation and engage with both processors and retailers in the coming weeks.