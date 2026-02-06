Union warns of 'critical choice' for Scottish farming ahead of next parliament

NFU Scotland has issued a clear challenge to ministers as it unveiled its 2026 manifesto, warning that the next parliamentary term will be critical for the future of Scottish farming and rural communities.

The document was launched today at the union’s Annual Conference and AGM in Glasgow by deputy chief executive and head of policy Jonnie Hall, with hundreds of members gathering for the two-day event.

The conference features speeches from First Minister John Swinney MSP, UK government minister Kirsty McNeill MP and Baroness Minette Batters, placing agricultural policy firmly in the spotlight.

Mr Hall told delegates that farmers and crofters remain central to Scotland’s economy, landscapes and food security.

“Scotland’s farmers and crofters are the backbone of our rural economy, our national identity, and our food security,” he said.

He warned that major change lies ahead, arguing that government decisions over the next decade will determine whether Scotland maintains its productive capacity or risks long-term decline.

“The next Scottish government faces a critical choice: invest in our food producers or risk irreversible loss of productive capacity, rural jobs, and environmental outcomes,” he said.

NFU Scotland said the manifesto builds on its wider policy strategy and reflects priorities across every sector, from upland livestock and island crofting to dairy, arable, horticulture and mixed enterprises.

The union stressed that its proposals are designed to support Scotland’s broader goals on economic growth, food security, climate targets and environmental stewardship.

Key demands include secure, multi-year funding for agriculture, with ring-fenced budgets and direct support targeted at active farming and crofting businesses.

The document also calls for capital investment to strengthen resilience, improve infrastructure and help new entrants into the industry.

Another major theme is the transition to new agricultural support schemes, with NFU Scotland urging co-designed policy, phased change and simplified, proportionate compliance.

Food security and supply chain fairness also feature strongly, including calls for national production targets, greater use of Scottish produce in public procurement and stronger protections for farmers dealing with processors and retailers.

The union is also seeking a balanced approach to climate and nature policy, with food production kept at the core of land use decisions, alongside support for low-carbon technologies and protection of prime agricultural land.

Animal and plant health, innovation and skills development are highlighted as priorities, with proposals to tackle veterinary shortages, boost applied research and invest in rural communities.

Other asks include seasonal labour schemes fit for Scotland, streamlined regulation, proportionate inspections and safeguarding Scottish standards in future trade deals.

NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon said the choices made by the next Scottish parliament will be decisive for the sector’s future.

“The next Scottish government and Scottish parliament has a clear choice: back Scotland’s food producers with the funding, policies, and support they need – or risk the irreversible loss of productive capacity, rural jobs, and environmental progress,” he said.

He described the manifesto as “a practical and deliverable roadmap for action” and added: “Now is the time to act, to ensure Scottish agriculture can thrive for generations to come.”

NFU Scotland said the document is intended as a blueprint for partnership with government and will underpin its engagement with ministers in the months ahead, as the union continues to press for farming and crofting to remain central to Scotland’s national priorities.