Unions step up campaign against 'family farm tax' with banners

Farming unions are stepping up their campaign against the government's proposed farm inheritance tax plans with UK-wide roadside and gate banners.

The 'Big Banner Day', taking place on Thursday (19 December), will see signs displayed to amplify farmers' discontent with the so-called 'family farm tax'.

Led by NFU, NFU Scotland, NFU Cymru and the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the initiative has been described as a 'nationwide display of solidarity'.

The government announced in the autumn budget a 20% inheritance tax for agricultural assets over £1m, which will roll out from April 2026.

The announcement has triggered a series of protests and rallies across the country, with London seeing tens of thousands of farmers descend on it in the last month alone.

As part of the Big Banner Day campaign, signs will be located in prominent positions with the aim of keeping public attention and building political pressure on the IHT changes.

To support the campaign, car stickers will also be available to boost visibility, allowing supporters to spread awareness wherever they travel.

NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy said the campaign had an aim to keep the pressure up on the UK government to review its 'deeply flawed' taxation plans.

He said: “Not only are the tax proposals imposing untold pressure on family farms, but they completely miss the intended target of large-scale investors using land as a tax haven.

“The volume of evidence disputing the information that Treasury is using to justify its proposals is increasingly compelling and we will continue to build the case.

“With pressure, we must see this changed or our ability to continue to produce food to the standard we are proud of and continue to be the custodians of our landscape will be significantly compromised."

The NFU has also urged farmers to meet their MPs, together with their accountants and advisers, this month and into early January.

MPs needed to see 'first-hand' the data for individual farms, that the 'Treasury lines claiming few farms will be affected by the changes are wrong'.

It comes as the owners of tens of thousands of family-run farms and businesses urged the government earlier this week to scrap its controversial tax changes.

Thirty-two trade associations, representing 160,000 family-run firms, warned that the move could trigger substantial job losses and a fall in investment.

Meanwhile, several local councils across England have overwhelmingly voted to support farmers against the government's plans.

The movement, dubbed the 'town hall rebellion', has in the past few days seen Suffolk, North Northamptonshire, Devon, Cambridgeshire and Harborough councils pass motions supporting the industry.