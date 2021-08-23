Unique collection of 83 classic Ford tractors on market

One of the largest single manufacturer private collection of tractors has come to the market, consisting of a unique collection of 83 classic Ford tractors.

The complete dispersal of Phillip Warren’s collection will include tractors, as well as diggers, handlers, trailers and other farm machinery.

All 83 tractors were manufactured by Ford and there are only a limited number of models, namely 35 Ford 4000s, 31 Ford 3000s and 10 Ford 5000s.

The sale also includes a Ford 7810 4wd (4500hrs), Ford 655 Special (full spec, only 1806hrs) and 4 Ford 5000 tractors in kit form.

Hosted by auctioneer Kivells, the sale will be taking place at Middlecott Farm in Beaworthy, Devon on 4 September 2021.

It is reputed to be one, or if not the largest, single manufacturer private collection to come to the market for several decades.

An avid collector, Phillip, 77, started buying and retaining tractors in 1989. He confesses to having ‘an extreme hobby gone out of control’.

(Photo: Kivells)

His first purchase was of a Ford 5000 Select-O-Speed, and, being impressed with that, he focused on and acquired many more Ford tractors, with his collection now totalling an impressive 83.

“I have enormously enjoyed collecting, restoring and tinkering my tractors and hope the buyers at the sale will benefit in the same way I have for so many years," he said.

"They still carry plenty of scope for improvement and further restoration."