Unique dairying opportunity opens on Isle of Bute

A unique dairying opportunity on the Isle of Bute is now available for an entrepreneurial individual or family following the retirement of the farm's previous tenants.

The Mount Stuart Trust is offering productive grassland to a person, family or company to help them establish a new dairy business.

They are open to applications from existing and potential tenants, but are also keen to encourage interest in a joint venture.

There are two dairy farm steadings available, and the new business could be based at either Kerrytonlia or Drumachloy.

Both have suitable buildings and good productive grassland for grazing and ensiling, according to the Trust.

A milk contract is in place, and production must commence by September 2021.

Farming is a major industry on the Isle of Bute, with the majority of the land area being used for beef, sheep or dairy farming. There are currently nine dairy farms on the island.

Property agency Strutt & Parker is working with Mount Stuart Trust to find a suitable business partner.

Mary Munro, head of farming in Scotland for Strutt & Parker, said it was an opportunity to farm what is arguably some of the best agricultural land on the island.

"The area available ranges in size depending on the ambition of the successful applicant," she explained.

“Historically, the dairy sector has been the island’s agricultural backbone and the Trust is keen to maintain this tradition."

She said the ideal candidate would be someone with an innovative approach who wanted to live on the island and integrate with the local community.

"We’d be particularly open to approaches from applicants with interesting ideas for adding value or processing some of the milk, as this is a strategy that would be encouraged by the Trust.”

Applications will be considered from individuals, family farms, new entrants or a commercial agribusiness, and existing tenants looking to expand.

The Trust said it was willing to consider all proposals that demonstrated a shared vision for a successful dairy sector on the island.

Other facilities are available within the whole offering, and interested parties will be able to view the alternatives.