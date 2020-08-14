United Utilities to offer farmers pesticide amnesty and training

Application training usually costs a few hundred pounds but United Utilities is offering training at a cost of only £50 per person

United Utilities is offering farmers in the River Dane catchment a free pesticide amnesty and subsidised application training.

Since November 2015 it has been a legal requirement for anyone applying pesticides to hold the correct training certification.

Training usually costs a few hundred pounds but the North West water firm is offering training at a cost of £50 per person.

Veronika Moore, Dane catchment advisor for United Utilities, said: "To qualify you must farm land in the River Dane catchment.







“On most livestock farms spraying and pelleting is only done for a few days a year but it is specialist work and needs to be done correctly."

The company is also offering anonymous poisons and pesticides amnesty for farmers in the River Dane safeguard zone.

This is for farmers wanting to get rid of out of date and unwanted pesticides, veterinary medicines or banned or unlabelled chemicals lurking in their stores.

Ms Moore said United Utilities was working in partnership with farmers, landowners and stakeholders across the region to protect drinking water quality.

“I would encourage people to carefully and safely check sheds and outbuildings for old stocks of illegal substances," she said.

"If you are in possession of illegal pesticides, please contact your local catchment adviser and arrange for disposal so that together we can protect drinking water quality and the environment across our region.”

What can qualifying farmers receive training on?

Qualifying farmers in the River Dane catchment can receive training in:

• PA1 Compulsory for anyone applying professional pesticides

• PA2 Mounted or trailed sprayers

• PA2F Weed wiper

• PA4 Granular (pelleter) application

• PA6 Handheld and knapsack applicators