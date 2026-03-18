Unlimited fines introduced as tougher dog attack laws come into force

Farmers are set to benefit from tougher new laws on dog attacks, with unlimited fines and stronger police powers now in force across England and Wales.

The new legislation, which came into effect on Wednesday 18 March, removes the previous £1,000 cap on penalties, meaning offenders can now face an “unlimited” fine for livestock worrying.

The move comes as dog attacks continue to cost farmers millions of pounds each year and cause significant distress across rural communities.

Alongside tougher penalties, police have been given expanded powers to tackle incidents more effectively.

Officers can now detain dogs suspected of attacking livestock, enter premises to gather evidence and take DNA samples to support investigations.

Livestock worrying — where a dog chases, attacks or causes distress to animals — remains a widespread issue across the sector.

The scale of the problem is significant. Figures from the National Sheep Association show 87% of sheep farmers experienced a dog attack in 2025, with many reporting repeated incidents.

Research from the National Farmers’ Union found the cost of these attacks has risen by 10% in the past year, reaching nearly £2 million.

The Midlands recorded losses of around £438,000, followed by the South East at £330,000.

Farmers can lose around £6,000 a year replacing animals, alongside the wider emotional and business impact of attacks.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said the changes would offer greater reassurance, adding: “Farmers can now have greater peace of mind knowing that proper penalties are in place for people who carelessly let their dogs worry livestock.”

She added: “Dog attacks have devastating consequences and this new law reflects the Government’s strong commitment to our farmers and animal welfare.”

The new law also extends protections to incidents that occur on roads and public paths, recognising that livestock are often moved between fields or to milking parlours.

It also broadens the definition of livestock to include camelids such as llamas and alpacas.

Courts can now require offenders to cover the costs associated with seizing and caring for detained dogs, while the legislation more clearly distinguishes between a dog attacking livestock and causing distress.

The changes form part of wider efforts to improve animal welfare and promote responsible dog ownership.

Farmers are urged to report and record all incidents, while dog owners are reminded to keep pets under control and follow the Countryside Code, particularly around livestock.

The measures are expected to strengthen enforcement and act as a deterrent, as pressure grows to tackle the rising number of attacks on livestock.