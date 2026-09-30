Up to 500 farmers could join new Northern Ireland nature scheme

Applications for the Farming with Nature Landscape Projects Scheme will open on 9 November

Up to 10 major nature restoration projects, each potentially involving as many as 50 farmers and land managers, are set to be supported under a new Northern Ireland farming scheme.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced plans to launch the Farming with Nature Landscape Projects Scheme, which will open for proposals on Monday, 9 November. Applications will close at 5pm on Friday, 4 December.

The scheme is designed to support environmental work across larger areas of farmland, with groups of farmers and land managers working together to improve habitats and biodiversity.

It forms part of DAERA’s wider Farming with Nature Package and was announced during the launch of 2026 Environment Week at Stormont.

Mr Muir said: “I’m delighted to announce that the Farming with Nature Landscape Projects Scheme, will open for project proposals on 9 November.”

DAERA intends to support up to 10 projects across Northern Ireland, with each potentially bringing together up to 50 farmers and land managers.

The projects will focus on measures aimed at improving biodiversity and linking habitats across a wider landscape, rather than concentrating only on individual farms.

Mr Muir said: “We intend to support up to ten ambitious landscape projects across Northern Ireland, each bringing together potentially up to 50 farmers and land managers to work together to enhance biodiversity recovery and habitat connectivity.”

The scheme is intended to tackle environmental challenges that may be difficult to address through work on individual farms alone.

This could include creating or improving habitat networks across neighbouring land and supporting the recovery of priority species.

Mr Muir said: “Delivering meaningful biodiversity recovery requires action at a landscape scale, recognising that many environmental challenges cannot be addressed through individual farm-level interventions alone.”

Applications can be submitted by constituted groups and organisations, including farmer-led groups and public bodies. Farm businesses taking part must have a DAERA Category 1 or Category 2 Business Identification Number.

Projects will be selected through a competitive application process run by DAERA. Each applicant will also be required to nominate a project coordinator to oversee the work.

The coordinator will submit a proposal setting out where the project will take place, why it is needed, its objectives and the measures planned to improve habitats and biodiversity.

The proposed funding will cover project development costs including administration, habitat assessments, mapping, facilitation, monitoring, evaluation and farmer training.

Capital grants are also planned to help pay for environmental measures tailored to individual projects.

Farmers could receive participation payments for attending training and other events, with additional payments proposed for those who take part in monitoring the effects of work carried out on their land.

Mr Muir said protecting and restoring the natural environment remained one of his priorities.

He added: “The Farming with Nature Package is an example of this, supporting the scaling up of nature friendly farming, to help deliver environmental benefits, public good and more sustainable food production.”

The scheme sits within DAERA’s wider Sustainable Agriculture Programme, which is intended to support a more sustainable farming sector while also delivering environmental and climate benefits.

The Northern Ireland Executive’s earmarked agriculture budget for 2025/26 is £329.4m, while the main funding for the Landscape Projects