Up to 90 jobs at risk as Muller reshapes Skelmersdale dairy site

Up to 90 jobs could be lost at Müller’s Skelmersdale site under proposals that would significantly reshape the dairy operation, even as the company presses ahead with plans to expand other parts of the business.

The changes form part of a wider review of operations at the West Lancashire site, which Müller UK & Ireland said is being driven by rising global demand for dairy products over the coming decade.

While the company plans to invest in expanding milk drying and dairy ingredients production, it has also confirmed proposals to move fresh milk and cream processing away from Skelmersdale to other sites within its UK network.

As a result, the dairy processor has launched a collective consultation with staff at the site to assess future operational requirements.

Under the proposals, up to 90 roles could be placed at risk of redundancy, although the final outcome will not be known until the consultation process has been completed.

At the same time, the firm has outlined plans to build a new in-house logistics hub at Skelmersdale to support the collection of raw milk from supplying farms.

The hub would be designed to accommodate up to 65 milk collection vehicles and handle daily milk movements, increasing the volume of milk passing through the site.

Müller has also said it expects to recruit up to 90 new roles linked to the logistics operation, including drivers, driver trainers, vehicle technicians and logistics support staff.

The proposals would see Skelmersdale repositioned as a specialist site focused on milk balancing, a role the company said would help support supply chain resilience across its wider dairy network.

Müller said it would explore opportunities to redeploy skills across the Skelmersdale site and elsewhere in the business where possible.

The company said it would approach the consultation in an open and constructive way, with a commitment to listening to employees’ views before decisions are made.

Rob Hutchison, chief executive of Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “We’re investing in a flagship facility that will set new standards for milk drying, dairy ingredients products and logistics.”

He acknowledged the uncertainty created by the proposals, adding: “Change is never easy, and consultations can be unsettling. We take this process seriously and will carefully consider every option before making decisions.”

Farmer representatives have yet to respond publicly to the proposals, which could affect how milk is processed and moved within Müller’s UK supply chain.

The consultation remains ongoing, with the final impact on jobs, operations and future milk handling at Skelmersdale still unclear.