Upcoming Royal Mail strikes could impact salmonella samples

The NFU has urged poultry producers to make sure salmonella samples arrive on time as Royal Mail strikes are set to commence on Wednesday and in September.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has called on its members who collect, sort and deliver parcels and mail to take strike action on 31 August and on 8 and 9 September.

The Royal Mail says it has contingency plans in place but is warning of potential disruption to delivery services.

The NFU is urging poultry producers to take appropriate contingency measures to ensure that time sensitive items such as salmonella samples reach their destination on time.

For egg producers, the National Control Plan for salmonella includes a legal requirement that samples must reach the laboratory within four days of the sample being taken.

The union says it is the poultry producer’s responsibility to ensure that the samples arrive within that timeframe.

Farmers should consider using alternative delivery methods or courier services to guarantee their salmonella samples arrive at the laboratory in time, the NFU explains.

Royal Mail will be prioritising delivery of Special Delivery and Tracked 24 items during industrial action and have issued guidance.

“We will continue to accept, prioritise and deliver as many Special Delivery items as our resources allow during strike action.

"However, we cannot guarantee delivery of all items by 9am or 1pm next day. We will therefore suspend the next day guarantee for items sent the day before, during strike action and until our services are back to normal.

"Customers will not be able to claim compensation for items which are delayed during this period.”

The Royal Mail adds: “Tracked 24 items will be treated as a priority for delivery on days when strike action is taking place.

"However, significantly reduced resources mean there will be a delay to some Tracked 24 items posted the day before, on the day of and in the days immediately after strike action.”