Upcoming sale of Holsteins could be biggest this year

Auctioneers Stuart Hassall and Jonny Dymond with one of the prized cows

A substantial sale of Holstein cattle is coming up next week which could possibly be the biggest sale in the UK so far this year.

A herd of 300 youngstock and 120 in-calf heifers are going up for auction at Halls Auction Centre in Shrewsbury on Friday 27 September.

The auction will start at 10am with milking cows and heifers as well as heifer calves, followed by in-calf heifers, bullers, maiden heifers and calves at 12.30pm.

Auctioneer Stuart Hassall said the sale is sure to be 'awesome'.







“We’re delighted to be working with Halls to conduct this short notice dispersal.

“This very large herd is in excellent health and is fully vaccinated, we’re looking forward to a finding top quality buyers for it.”

Jonny Dymond of Halls added: “Our very modern dairy facilities can accommodate over 700 animals under one roof.

“It’s a big sale but we have more than enough room to make sure it all runs smoothly.”

Catalogues for the sale are available on request by phoning Halls on 01743 462308 or emailing jenny@hassallbrothers.co.uk.