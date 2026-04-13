Upland farmers to play key role in plans to reintroduce golden eagles

Golden eagles could return to England after over 150 years under new government-backed plans — with farmers and land managers set to play a central role in how the scheme is delivered on working land.

Ministers have approved £1m in funding to explore the reintroduction of the iconic bird of prey, following a new study suggesting parts of England could once again support breeding populations.

The plans are likely to prompt concern among upland farmers, particularly around livestock safety and land use in grazing systems.

The proposed recovery programme will focus largely on northern England, where Forestry England has identified eight potential “recovery zones” suitable for the species, many of them in upland areas dominated by sheep farming.

The scheme is expected to involve close collaboration with upland farmers, estate managers, gamekeepers and rural stakeholders, as the government looks to balance nature recovery with the realities of managing productive agricultural land.

Golden eagles were once widespread across England but were driven to extinction during the Victorian era due to sustained persecution. Only rare sightings have been recorded in recent decades, with the last known eagle in England dying in the Lake District in 2016.

Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds said the plans formed part of a wider push to restore native species. “This government is committed to protecting and restoring our most threatened native wildlife – and that includes bringing back iconic species like the golden eagle,” she said.

She added that, “backed by £1m of government funding”, the government would work with partners and communities to make the species “a feature of English landscapes once again”.

The funding will support further feasibility work, with the potential for young birds aged six to eight weeks to be released as early as next year.

The initiative builds on the recovery of golden eagle populations in southern Scotland, where numbers have reached record levels following a collaborative reintroduction programme. Satellite tracking shows some of these birds have already begun to cross into northern England.

Charity Restoring Upland Nature (RUN) is expected to lead the project alongside Forestry England, with a strong emphasis on engagement with farmers, land managers and rural businesses.

Mike Seddon, chief executive of Forestry England, said restoring lost species was key to wider landscape recovery. “It is our ambition that the nation’s forests will become the most valuable places for wildlife to thrive and expand in England,” he said.

He added that the funding would allow partners to build support among those managing working landscapes, including farmers and upland graziers.

While the return of golden eagles is seen as a boost for biodiversity, it is likely to raise questions among some farmers — particularly those in upland sheep systems during lambing — around livestock safety and day-to-day land management.

Any potential risks are expected to be assessed as part of the feasibility work.

At the same time, supporters argue the presence of such a high-profile species could deliver benefits to rural economies, including wildlife tourism and new opportunities for farm diversification.

Forestry England estimates golden eagles could become a more regular sight across northern England within the next decade, although it may take longer for a stable breeding population to become established.

The next phase will include detailed engagement with farmers, graziers, conservation groups and rural stakeholders, alongside consideration of how the project could align with Environmental Land Management (ELM) schemes that reward nature recovery on farms.

Much will depend on how the scheme is implemented at a local level, as policymakers attempt to balance species recovery with the practical realities of modern farming and land use.

The move forms part of the government’s Environmental Improvement Plan, which includes targets to halt species decline by 2030 and reduce extinction risk by 2042.

It follows the reintroduction of beavers into the wild in England and a recent £60m funding package aimed at protecting threatened native species.