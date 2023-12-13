Upland farms 'need action before it’s too late', MPs warned

MPs in upland constituencies are being warned by a group of farmers that the transition to new support schemes is in danger of leaving them behind.

Upland farms are finding it difficult to access higher-tier support schemes, according to a campaign co-ordinated by the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN).

Farmers in parts of Yorkshire and Cumbria have been those most enthusiastically sending letters to their MPs.

They warn that the number of farms being supported through higher-tier schemes is declining rapidly, with 80% fewer agreements being struck than was the case a decade ago.

Cumbrian farmer James Robinson highlighted this issue earlier this year with a petition which attracted thousands of signatures.

Now his demands that MPs look again at the problem are being supported by letters signed by farmers in constituencies where upland agriculture is significant economically.

The letter states the farmers were supportive of a move towards a system based around public goods for public money, saying this should reward them better for the numerous benefits their land can provide.

Financial support that assists the restoration of peatlands, creation of woodlands or management of carbon-rich grasslands is 'vital' for sustaining incomes in upland and marginal landscapes.

However, the number of farms being accepted into higher tier schemes is plummeting, the letter warns, adding that this summer only a handful were successful in their applications.

The letter says this is unacceptable: "It risks putting the farms best placed to provide the highest quality public goods out of business, undermining the ability to help meet the country’s climate and nature targets," the farmers warn.

"Farms like ours risk being an afterthought, when they should be front and centre of an ambitious transition to public goods.

“Left unaddressed, this would represent a deep betrayal at a time when many of us farmers are struggling to cope with sky high inflation, extreme weather and a rapidly falling BPS.

"We need action before it’s too late, to get the support that we urgently need to safeguard our businesses while contributing to nature’s recovery and net zero in the process.”

It follows recent NFU research showing that on average, upland farms lost 37% of their support payments under the current Sustainable Farming Incentive and Countryside Stewardship options available to them.

The results showed that the current Environmental Land Management scheme (ELM) offer "falls short of providing a viable future for upland businesses".

What do upland farmers want?

The farmers writing to their MPs have made three key demands:

• A minimum of 3,000 agreements per year for ambitious land management schemes such as the Higher Tier of Countryside Stewardship and Land Recovery.

• More expert advice for farmers to help them make the best decisions about the future of their land.

• A Defra strategy explaining how the agricultural transition will evolve until 2030 to give farmers certainty about committing to nature-friendly land management.