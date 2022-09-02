Upland sheep support scheme opens for Scotland's hill farmers

Hill farmers and crofters are being reminded that the Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS), worth more than £7 million annually, has now opened.

The application period for SUSSS runs from 1 September and closes on 30 November, giving applicants three months with eligible ewe hoggs to get their applications in.

The scheme gives direct support to help maintain sheep flocks in farm businesses reliant on poorer quality rough grazing found in Scotland.

It is seen as a vital source of support for more than a thousand hill sheep farmers and crofters across the country.

Last scheme year, the payment rate per eligible ewe hogg was worth £61.65 per head.

NFU Scotland LFA chair, Robert Macdonald urged farmers to apply: "In a year when every penny will count, they must make the most of this valuable funding stream.

“This support is not only important for farmers and crofters producing a fantastic product from some of the toughest farmland, but also to the local communities which see a huge amount of reinvestment from these businesses.”

The opening of SUSSS coincides with the return of #LoveLambWeek, the annual week-long celebration of lamb.

Back for an eighth year, it will run from 1-7 September and shine a light on the sustainability of UK sheep production.

The union's livestock policy manager, Hannah Melville, said: “Sheep farming plays an integral role in the preservation of our natural landscapes and prosperity of our rural communities, as well as making an important contribution to our national economy.

“Love Lamb Week is a real opportunity for the industry to showcase, once again, why Scotland is one of the most suitable places in the world to sustainably farm and produce quality lamb.”