US farm leaders sample British beef at high-profile event

Senior US agricultural leaders got to sample British beef and learn more about the UK’s meat production during a recent high-profile event in Texas.

The UK ambassador to the US, Dame Karen Pierce held an event to promote and celebrate British beef to the all-important US market.

The reception, which saw more than 50 senior US beef figures attend, was held alongside the NCBA Convention – a major US beef sector event which attracts more than 6,500 farmers every year.

Held at the Consul General’s residence, the reception gave attendees the opportunity to sample British beef which was prepared with authentic Texan flavours.

Attendees also heard about the key characteristics of British beef, which was provided by Foyle Food Group.

Exports of British beef to the United States has been rising steadily since gaining market access in September 2020.

The US placed a ban on British beef in 1996 after the outbreak of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), also known as 'mad cow disease', in the UK.

In the first eleven months of 2021, 2,300 tonnes of beef – fresh, frozen and offal – were shipped to America, worth more than £9.5 million.

The US market offers potential for UK red meat as a whole, with pork exports rising year-on-year.

Lamb exports are also expected to resume this year after more than two decades of restrictions.

The amended 'small ruminant rule' came into force last month, which changes a rule introduced more than 20 years ago banning imports of lamb from countries where scrapie had been identified.

AHDB’s director of international development, Dr Phil Hadley participated in the reception, which he called a 'valuable opportunity' for the UK beef sector.

"[It highlighted] the traceability, high animal welfare standards and food safety that we operate to in the UK, all of which is valued in the US marketplace.

“I was able to showcase our famous native breed cattle, the flavour and health benefits of grass-fed beef as well as discussing the trade between our two countries.

“Attending trade shows, exhibitions and events in key global markets is a hugely important area of work for AHDB as we are able to showcase our exceptional products.”