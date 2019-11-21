Valtra unveils final design of SmartGlass

The futuristic head-up display allows the operator to see vital information about the tractor

Valtra revealed the final design of their head up display (HUD) SmartGlass at last week's Agritechnica show.

Positioned in the centre of the tractor’s front windscreen, SmartGlass is based on transparent display technology, laminated between two glass surfaces.

It allows the operator to see vital information about the tractor without needing to look away from the work at hand.

With a strong focus on frontloader work, SmartGlass can display various information such as tipping angle or load weight; or basic tractor information such as gear, engine rpm or driving speed.







The operator is able to choose what is visible on the heads up display via the SmartTouch 9” touchscreen terminal.

“After the first introduction of the concept we went into more extensive testing. Customer feedback revealed that the concept was excellent, but that the layout of the HUD needed improving”, says Valtra Product Manager Sam Hardy.

“This is why we decided to pause rollout and took the time to redesign the segments in the display to cover a larger area and to improve visibility even in bright conditions.“

Valtra is set to release 20 pilot units to selected customers. Serial production is planned for later in 2020.