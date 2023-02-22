Value of UK food exports surges to record high in 2022

The value of exports in a number of UK-grown food and drink products has rocketed by nearly 30%, reaching a new high of £4.5bn in 2022.

There was strong growth in dairy exports last year, reaching £2 billion, or 36%, from 2021, the figures show, which have been released by the Food and Drink Federation (FDF).

Last year, beef grossed £648.9 million, which was up 44.9%, and vegetables totalled £442.4m, an increase of 42%

This growth has coincided with an increase in volume of sales in most categories over the last 12 months.

FDF’s head of international trade, Dominic Goudie said that despite the turbulence of the past few years, there was an appetite for UK produce.

“As demand for UK exports returns to pre-Covid levels, it is vital that the government ensures pragmatic solutions are in place to facilitate sustainable growth of UK food and drink exports.

"This is supported by a border that prioritises the efficient movement of short shelf-life products, while protecting our vital trade with EU partners and beyond.”