Value of Welsh food exports hits new record high

The value of Welsh food exports hit a new record last year, reaching nearly £800 million, figures show.

The industry’s exports increased by £157m between 2021 and 2022, representing a 24.5% rise.

This is a larger percentage increase than the UK as a whole, which grew by 21.6%.

The highest value export categories for Welsh food in 2022 were meat and meat products at £265m, a 42% increase from 2021, and cereal which rose 16% to £160m.

The value of the sector’s exports to the EU reached £594m, a £130m increase from 2021.

The industry’s export to non-EU countries were worth £203m in 2022, a large growth from £176m in 2021.

France is now the highest value destination for Welsh food and drink exports at £150m.

Other top destinations include the Republic of Ireland (£145m), Belgium (£78m), Netherlands (£52m), and Germany (£51m).

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “Welsh food and drink exports continue to go from strength to strength, ensuring people in many countries abroad can enjoy high-quality products from Wales.

“The sector’s skills, drive for innovation and passion to provide the best possible produce is clear from today’s results.”

The Minister has also announced a new scheme, the Strategic Innovation Scheme, to provide business support services to food and drink businesses across Wales.

As part of this, Project Helix, which offers technical and commercial support to the Welsh food and drink industry, will continue until March 2025.