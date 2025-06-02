Vegan activists attempt to shut down Royal Highland parade

The Royal Highland Show’s iconic Grand Parade is under fire again — this time with vegan activists calling for cows to be replaced by a potato procession.

Animal activist group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has demanded the removal of live cattle from the showground’s main ring.

Instead, it has proposed replacing the celebrated livestock showcase with a memorial statue and a procession of root vegetables, including “a cortege of potatoes and squashes.”

It's not the first time PETA has targeted the Royal Highland Show. In previous years, it suggested replacing livestock competitions with “turnip beauty pageants” and “potato-sculpting” as part of its campaign to end the use of animals in public events.

Their latest proposal, however, is expected to be dismissed once again by organisers of the show, which takes place 19 - 22 June.

“Playful cows and clever sheep don’t want to be put on display for rowdy spectators who will soon be dining on their siblings and cousins,” said PETA vice president of vegan corporate projects, Dawn Carr.

“PETA urges the Royal Highland Show to celebrate Britain’s hard-working plant farmers and leave animals in peace.”

The show, which will take place later this month, remains one of the UK’s premier agricultural events, and contributing significantly to Scotland’s economy.

In 2023, it generated over £900,000 in revenue for rural businesses and invested more than £300,000 in charitable projects, including support for the Royal Highland Education Trust and local agricultural shows.

Johnnie Furse, spokesperson for the Countryside Alliance, dismissed PETA’s campaign as attention-seeking and praised the enduring relevance of the event.

“We hope that this year's Royal Highland Show will be another roaring success, and we would like to thank the organisers and all farmers who will be involved for their sterling work in championing the countryside and British produce.

"Shows like the Royal Highland Show are incredibly important for rural communities. They are a boon to local economies, encourage rural tourism, and do invaluable work in building an understanding of food and farming.

"PETA routinely put out bizarre and irrelevant demands to get attention. They are best ignored. Meanwhile, the rest of us will proudly continue supporting farmers and the rural way of life.”

The event is produced by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), a charitable organisation that marked its 240th anniversary last year.

RHASS supports education, community development, sustainable agriculture, and rural heritage across Scotland.