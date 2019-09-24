Vegan ads to increase on Channel 4 due to new investment

The broadcaster has invested a seven-figure sum in a plant-based start-up (Photo: The Meatless Farm Co)

Channel 4 has invested a seven-figure sum in a plant-based company in a move which will see an increase in advertisements encouraging people to reduce their meat intake.

The deal will see The Meatless Farm Co gain substantial advertising airtime across Channel 4 and the broadcaster's online streaming platform.

The Leeds-based start up says it wants to 'make it easy for people to reduce their red meat consumption by switching to plant-based meat alternatives.'

Founded in 2016, the company makes plant-based products such as burgers, sausages and mince. It currently provides retailers such as Sainsbury's and Morrisons.







The investment is part of Channel 4's Commercial Growth Fund. Vinay Solanki, who is head of the fund, said the 'plant-based market is a huge growth area as people, particularly young people, are increasingly seeking plant-based alternatives to meat'.

“The Meatless Farm Co’s innovation and sustainability credentials are inspiring, and we hope that through advertising across our channel portfolio and reaching our valuable core 16-34 audience, we’ll help support their impact and growth journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new £2m campaign by the UK's red meat levy bodies is set to counter misinformation in the media on the role of meat in the diet.

The aim of the social campaign, now in its second year, is to educate people on the ease with which lean meat can be incorporated into meals and the health benefits its inclusion can provide.

The Welsh government's rural affairs minister recently said farmers are increasingly feeling 'targeted' as parts of the media, celebrities and politicians continue to promote veganism and a reduction in meat consumption.

Lesley Griffiths said: “I think what we need to look at [is] the way meat is produced in Wales, for instance. It's very, very sustainable.”

Asked if the public should cut down on meat consumption, she said: “I don't think so. I think it's a balance - I think it's a personal choice.”

It follows comments made at the Labour party conference on Monday (23 September) by self-proclaimed 'radical lawyer' Michael Mansfield QC, who suggested that meat could be 'banned'.

Mansfield, who spoke at a 'Vegan Now' campaign event, said it is 'not preposterous' to think that one day meat will become illegal.