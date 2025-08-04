Vegan marathons raise £6,000 for farming mental health charity

A team of dedicated vegans has raised £6,000 for a mental health charity supporting farmers—after completing four half-marathons across the UK and collecting donations at vegan festivals throughout the year.

The donation to The DPJ Foundation marks a major milestone for the grassroots project Vegans Support the Farmers, which aims to build solidarity between vegan communities and those working in agriculture.

Funds were raised through sponsorships for four half-marathons completed in 2024 by team members Kerri, Sarah, and Tom, alongside contributions from attendees at 20 vegan events, including VegFest London, the Scottish Vegan Festival, Vegan Campout and the Welsh Vegan Festival.

With suicide rates in agriculture among the highest in the UK and 95% of farmers under 40 citing mental health as the sector’s biggest hidden issue, campaigns like this are more vital than ever.

The DPJ Foundation, established in memory of Daniel Picton-Jones in 2016, offers mental health support to the farming community—one of the UK’s most at-risk sectors.

Daniel, an agricultural contractor, tragically took his own life after struggling in silence with his mental health. His widow, Emma, created the charity to help ensure others in farming don't suffer alone.

Speaking about the initiative, Sarah Foy, 25, from Vegans Support the Farmers, said: “The events were hard work and the running was exhausting, but knowing that every pound raised would go to supporting our hard-working farmers kept us motivated."

“We are devastated with the state of mental health within the farming community and are desperate for meaningful improvements to happen.

"Meeting Emma and hearing Daniel’s story was incredibly moving. It gives us so much pleasure to hand over this money and contribute to the vital services they provide.”

Vegans Support the Farmers continues to advocate for farmer-led solutions to food system challenges. The project encourages collaboration rather than division—uniting vegan and farming communities through shared support, fundraising, and dialogue.