Vehicle carrying thousands of Brussels sprouts overturns

Police Scotland said traffic and Christmas dinners 'may be affected' (Photo: South West Fife Police/Twitter)

A vehicle pulling a trailer carrying tens of thousands of Brussels sprouts overturned in Fife spilling its load everywhere, police said yesterday.

The incident happened on Queensferry Road in Rosyth at about 10.45 on Monday (16 December).

Police Scotland said it had closed the road for several hours and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Machinery and shovels were used to pick up the spilled sprouts.







A police spokesman tweeted: “There's been a bit of a BrusselSprouts accident at the roundabout at Admiralty Road.

“Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic and Christmas dinners may be affected. Apologies for any delays…”

There were no reports of any injuries.

Last November, a lorry carrying 600 live turkeys overturned in Norfolk, causing significant delays and an oil spillage.