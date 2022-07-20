Vehicle kills 14 sheep in 'appalling' attack on Dorset farmland

Dorset Police are appealing for more information after fourteen sheep were ran over and killed by a vehicle.

The 'appalling' incident happened on Sunday (17 July), the force said, between 7pm and 6:15am the following day.

A vehicle had entered a field in the area of Tollard Royal and killed 14 sheep and lambs.

PC Sebastian Haggett, from the Dorset Police Rural Crime Team, said a full investigation was being carried out.

"This is an appalling attack against a hard working farming community and against livestock. We will step up our patrols in the area.

"I would appeal to anyone with information that may assist our enquiries, including anyone with dash cam footage, to come forward.

"It is likely that this vehicle would of obtained damage through this incident."

Pc Haggett added: "If you see a vehicle in a field and you suspect the vehicle may be committing offences such as illegal off roading, poaching or damage to crop I would urge you to ring 999."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.Dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting reference 55220115601.

Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity crime stoppers online or call them on 0800 555 111.