Vehicle seized after 70 sheep suspected stolen

North Yorkshire Police have seized a vehicle containing 67 sheep and three rams suspected to be stolen.

The police force discovered the vehicle at Wetherby Services on Wednesday 18 March.

It contained 67 sheep and 3 rams all of which are suspected to be stolen from the Lincolnshire or Nottinghamshire area.

The sheep were all taken to a secure location and checked over by vets.







North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group added that the vehicle was running on red diesel.

"We are currently working with trading standards across three different counties, and the HMRC road testing unit," the police said.

"The animals have been recovered and vehicle seized. Enquires are ongoing."

It comes as figures show that livestock worth £3 million were stolen from UK farms last year.

Large-scale sheep thefts over the past two years have contributed to a 19.4% rise in value since 2017, according to rural insurer NFU Mutual.