Vendors warned not to sell pregnant animals in prime or cull mart rings

Vendors using auction marts have been warned that the sale of pregnant animals is not allowed into the prime and cull rings following 'recent incidents'.

The Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) has made the warning, saying that do so was in breach of animal health and welfare law.

The representative body for livestock marts said in-lamb sheep had been sold through the live ring and purchased by a processor.

This often left them with "a very difficult situation", the IAAS said, adding that this "practice is unfair on the livestock and the processor".

Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS said: "IAAS would like to remind all vendors using Scottish auction marts to sell their livestock, that the sale of pregnant animals through the prime and cull rings is not allowed.

"IAAS wish to support those processors and butchers who use the live ring as they help create a trade for all prime and cull stock.

"We also ask our vendors to support the market and these processors by ensuring that stock presented is fit for movement and processing.

"Failing to do so risks veterinary and government inspections as well as risking farm assurance status if the processor chooses to notify authorities."