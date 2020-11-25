Venocomatic UK employee now on women in ag committee

Vencomatic UK’s graphic designer and marketing executive has been voted onto the Women in Agriculture Scotland Committee.

After being nominated and gaining support, Vencomatic UK have announced that Lizzie McLaughlin is now on the key industry committee.

She has worked exceptionally hard over the past six months, the poultry equipment firm says, promoting women in agriculture by sharing their stories.

And now she is now ready to take on the next challenge: "I am overwhelmed to have had such an amazing response and support from so many people," Lizzie said.

"I am so thankful to all who voted for me and I can't wait to continue to promote the amazing women across the industry.

"I hope to bring my enthusiasm, passion and skillset to the committee and will work hard to ensure I can contribute to making a difference."

Jim Moore, the firm's operations director, said: "We're so pleased for Lizzie and know that she will be an excellent member of the committee.

"Vencomatic UK will continue to support the fantastic work she has been doing and look forward to her contribution to WiAS".

Celebrating women across the British agricultural industry has had a successful response since July, when the initiative took off.

Vencomatic UK recently highlighted the various and exciting roles that the poultry industry has to offer and the women who are doing them.