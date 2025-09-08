Veteran MP Angela Eagle joins Defra as farming minister

Dame Angela Eagle has been handed a senior role at Defra in a Cabinet reshuffle triggered by Angela Rayner’s dramatic resignation.

She replaces Daniel Zeichner as Farming Minister, while Emma Reynolds replaces Steve Reed as Defra Secretary, marking a significant shift in leadership at the department.

A senior Labour MP, Dame Angela brings decades of political experience across Whitehall. She was first elected MP for Wallasey in 1992, becoming the constituency’s first ever Labour representative.

Most recently, she served as Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum at the Home Office between July 2024 and September 2025.

Under Tony Blair, she held junior ministerial posts in environment, transport and the regions, as well as social security and home affairs, also serving as an Opposition Whip.

During Gordon Brown’s government she was appointed Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury before becoming Minister for Pensions and the Ageing Society.

Former Defra Secretary Steve Reed and Mr Zeichner were regarded as effective in building relationships with farming and environment groups while in opposition.

However, their record in government has been mixed, though Mr Zeichner in particular was praised by industry figures for his support on issues such as reform of farrowing systems.

The reshuffle was forced by the resignation of Angela Rayner, who stepped down as Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary after an ethics inquiry found she breached the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 Hove home.

Her departure prompted Sir Keir Starmer to act early, moving Mr Reed to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and appointing Emma Reynolds to lead Defra.