Victory for Yorkshire tenant farmers as solar farm proposal rejected

North Yorkshire planning officials have refused an application for a solar farm and battery storage system on tenanted farmland following concern over a family's livelihood.

Harmony Energy wanted to build the renewable energy site on 52 hectares of arable land at Old Malton, which has been farmed by tenant farmers Rob and Emma Sturdy for over 30 years.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is also the MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, had been urged to reject the proposal by the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA).

The North Yorkshire Strategic Planning Committee, which considered the application at its meeting on the 10 October, voted to refuse the development.

The Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) welcomed the move, saying it "sends a really crucial message to all other developers that they cannot treat tenant farmers as merely collateral damage."

TFA chief executive, George Dunn said: “I am hugely delighted for Rob and Emma Sturdy who have fought a long-running battle against this inappropriate solar farm application.

"It is good that the planning committee understood its responsibility to consider the impact on the personal circumstances of Rob and Emma as tenants of the site and also in respect of the loss of best and most versatile agricultural land."

The Sturdys, who are TFA members, have farmed at Eden Farm for over 30 years, with their tenancy regulated under the terms of the Agricultural Holdings Act 1986.

This gives them lifetime security and the right to pass on their tenancy to two further generations.

One succession of tenancy has already occurred and a further opportunity for succession remains available.

Mr Dunn added: “I am greatly appreciative of the due diligence of the planning committee even though its planning officer recommended approval of the application.

"The impact on the personal circumstances of tenant farmers is a material consideration which they must take into account when they reach their decisions in respect of the recommendations to planning committees.

"A good day for the Sturdy’s and a good day the tenant farmers generally.”